She’s been on the job less than a month but new Social Circle City Schools Superintendent Carrie Booher is settling into the job as she oversees the city school district in her new role.
Booher, formerly the associate superintendent under departed Superintendent Robbie Hooker, formally took the top position in the system Oct. 8 in the wake of Hooker’s departure to take on the superintendent role for Clarke County schools.
Booher said she’s eased right in thanks to her time under Hooker learning the ropes of leading the district.
“We’ve had a great first couple of weeks,” Booher said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed continuing the great work we were doing under Dr. Hooker’s leadership. It’s been a very smooth transition.”
Booher said she’d had the benefit, with Hooker’s encouragement, of attending various conferences and leadership development events for superintendents, which helped prepare her for her current role.
See full story in 11-2 print edition of The Walton Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.