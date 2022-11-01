Dr. Carrie Booher

Dr. Booher

She’s been on the job less than a month but new Social Circle City Schools Superintendent Carrie Booher is settling into the job as she oversees the city school district in her new role.

Booher, formerly the associate superintendent under departed Superintendent Robbie Hooker, formally took the top position in the system Oct. 8 in the wake of Hooker’s departure to take on the superintendent role for Clarke County schools.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.