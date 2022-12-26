The annual live Nativity scene was featured against this year at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe this past week. The staff of The Walton Tribune wishes all of our readers and advertisers a blessed Christmas. We appreciate your support throughout the year. We look forward to continuing to providing you with the best in local news, sports, opinion and advertising in the upcoming year. We offer our best holiday wishes to you and your family.
Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.