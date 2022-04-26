Professional organizations recently recognized Social Circle’s police and finance departments for achieving high standards in their fields. Both groups were applauded during a regular City Council meeting on April 19.
The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police notified the Social Circle Police Department of its law enforcement recertification in a letter dated March 28.
Butch Ayers, GACP executive director, said law enforcement certification standards are a blueprint for success. The lengthy and meticulous certification process focuses on officer safety and high liability issues, he said.
Ayers said the state certification program has been modified to stay up to date with current legal issues in law enforcement.
“There is little doubt that law enforcement is under a microscope nationwide,” he said.
State Certification Coordinator Chuck Groover, who presented Social Circle police Chief Willie Brinkley a plaque in recognition of the department’s achieving state certification, told council members that certification can help reduce the police department’s liability premiums by 20%.
“This is a 3-year process they’ve been through,” Groover said. “This isn’t an easy thing.”
Mayor David Keener and the Council commented they appreciate their police officers and the dedication to serving the community.
Mayor Pro Tem Traysa Price said Social Circle police officers, due to their extensive training, handled a particularly touchy situation well.
“Any other place it could have gone differently,” Price said.
“I don’t know how you do it,” Councilman Nathan Boyd said. “It’s a hard job, it’s a thankless job.”
The city’s finance department also came away a winner with three awards from the Government Finance Officers Association.
City finance director Jennifer Fricks received three awards on behalf of her department from GFOA: the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 2021-2022 budget; the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2020; and the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2020.
The final award is a new one, City Manager Eric Taylor said. The city’s finance department is exemplary in its transparency to the public and in making finance easily understood by explaining it in laymen’s terms, according to Taylor.
