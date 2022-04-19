The Walton County Board of Commissioners took a significant step forward when they hired John Ward III as the county’s first professional manager on March 1. Ward bested three other highly rated candidates for the position.
County Commission Chairman David Thompson told his fellow commissioners early this year he wanted to hire a manager to handle day-to-day operations of the nearly $65 million county government.
Thompson said Walton was by far the largest county in Georgia that had long relied on an elected chairman to manage the daily operations of the county government rather than an appointed manager.
“It was wonderful timing,” Ward said. “It was an opportunity to return to Georgia and work in a community with so many opportunities before it.”
The Walton Tribune caught up with Ward just one week after he started his tenure in Walton County.
Ward said he attended his first Board of Commissioners meeting his second day on the job, and then he met with county department heads and began making the rounds in the community. The new manager said he is taking a close look at each department, and speaking with key staff on making their goals a reality.
Ward will help develop and implement policies and procedures at the direction of the Board of Commissioners. He will work with the commission chairman on the county’s annual budget and will oversee SPLOST funds and major capital improvement projects from initial planning and design through to completion.
“So many of the (pending county) projects match up with my background,” Ward said.
The county’s fiscal year begins on July 1; therefore the budgeting process begins much earlier, he said.
“It’s a balance that has to be managed,” Ward said. “Growth that has to be balanced.”
The new county manager said with new industries coming to the area more people are also expected to move here, as a record number of new jobs will become available. Ward said the cities, along with the county, are involved in making major enhancements to meet coming growth.
“I look forward to a cooperative spirit with all the municipalities,” he said.
Ward said he would be attending some city council meetings in the near future.
During his time in Boone, Ward executed a $42 million water intake and water treatment plant upgrade project. This project was marked as the town’s largest infrastructure project.
He also partnered with the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country to restore Boone’s downtown 600-seat historic theatre providing cultural programming for the community.
In Jefferson, Ward oversaw construction of the 100-acre Mayor Jim Joiner Recreation Complex, the Jefferson Civic Center, the Jefferson Public Library and the Jefferson Police Department.
“My background has also been involved in securing grants for public safety (EMS) and quality of life projects (parks and recreation),” he said. Ward said he would be involved in seeking federal and state funding to offset costs for county projects.
He holds a Master of Public Administration from Columbus State University and a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Georgia. His BS degree focused on Natural Resource Management. He belongs to several professional organizations, including the International City/County Management Association as a Credentialed Manager.
Ward has had memberships in the North Carolina City & County Management Association, the Georgia City-County Management Association, the Georgia Academy for Economic Development, the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, the International Code Council, and the Georgia Recreation & Parks Association.
“I’m excited about this new role in Walton County,” Ward said. “It’s a big county. There are a lot of challenges. But I see it as an opportunity. I look forward to it.”
