MONROE, Ga. — The Board of Commissioners heard from citizens opposed to putting a jail in a neighborhood, then voted to get a site plan for Baker Street.
The vote came at the end of a meeting that stretched more than two hours, including comments from 11 residents.
None of them favored the previous plan of putting the jail on East Church Street, a deal Chairman David Thompson called off last week.
But Thompson moved forward on placing the jail near the Government Building at 303 S. Hammond Drive. The agenda included a contract with Precision Planning Inc. to study a jail on Baker Drive
The agreement — for $14,800, plus up to $200 in expenses — wasn’t in a draft of the agenda early last week and was added in recent days, only to the consent agenda. That’s the part of the agenda typically devoted to routine matters passed with little discussion.
At the urging of Commissioner Kirklyn Dixon, whose district includes the proposed jail site, the matter was moved until after the public comments.
And those comments showed a populace anything but desirous of having the jail near a neighborhood, one week after the Monroe City Council passed a resolution stating its opposition to the same.
“Having it in close proximity to the historic district and our historic Monroe city would have a tremendous adverse effect on this community,” East Church Street resident Sam Davis said.
Laura Gross, whose home would have been directly next to the Church Street entrance to the jail property, urged commissioners not to go for the Baker Street site either.
“It’s time to take a giant step back and reevaluate this process,” she said. “Please do not buy any land around the Walton County courthouse.”
And while no land has been purchased, Thompson said the need isn’t going away. He said there were 526 inmates Tuesday in a 376-bed facility, not counting those held in another county due to overflow.
“It’s a hard problem,” Thompson said. “We were were going to hold public hearings. We were not to that point.
“We had to rush to get a site plan so I could do the infrastructure. … We need to know how it lays out. It’s a conceptual site plan.
“I’ve built and developed my whole life and you can’t just pick a site and decide you’re going to build there.”
The chairman took the rare step of making a motion to proceed with the agreement with PPI. It passed 5-2 with Dixon and Commissioner Lee Bradford opposed.
Before the vote, Commissioner Jeremy Adams said he wasn’t opposed but wants more discussion.
“I don’t have a problem with that (contract) but I would like to ask that we consider calling a work session with all the commissioners and the sheriff present,” he said.
Thompson said that could be done with seven days’ notice and as soon as a quorum could be planned.
Tensions were often high during the meeting, after Thompson expressed outrage at some of the criticism over the proposal to acquire the East Church Street property.
The county had a $500,000 purchase and donation agreement with East Church Street Investment Property LLC, a Loganville-based concern with ties to Darrell McWaters of Reliant Homes.
Thompson lashed out at people who attacked McWaters during the past month.
The chairman said McWaters and his businesses have donated the land for Meridian Park in Loganville, a future sports complex in Walnut Grove and a future park along the Alcovy River in Monroe.
“The gall of this group to slander him and his company — that is lower than pond scum,” Thompson said. He went on to call the criticism “the most dismal thing and I’m ashamed of every one of you, and I just want you to know that.”
Several of the people who spoke afterward expressed displeasure with the chairman for his comments, saying not all who opposed putting the jail in a neighborhood were critical of McWaters. Thompson said he apologized to anyone who hadn’t criticized the business or its owner, but said he stood by his remarks where they applied.
In other business, the commission approved a conditional use permit that would allow Country Kids Camp to continue operating on Center Hill Church Road in unincorporated Loganville, as it has for more than a decade.
Commissioners also recognized the 6-and-under West Walton Black baseball team that won the U.S. Specialty Sports Association World Series last month in Chalmette, Louisiana. The team was undefeated in substate, state and World Series tournament play.
(1) comment
Still not a single discussion on why this jail facility is needed!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.