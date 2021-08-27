The city of Monroe is considering buying land for a potential transportation project to help ease traffic congestion in the area of U.S. 78 and Georgia 138.
The Monroe City Council will discuss acquiring 34.68 acres from Liberty First Bank at a public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 14, at City Hall, 215 N. Broad St.
City Administrator Logan Propes said the property, which is set back behind Chick-fil-A, could be used for protective right of way and provide a way to alleviate traffic jams in the area near highways 138 and 78.
Propes said the recommended project would be “locally driven,” but that city officials would welcome assistance from the Georgia Department of Transportation because of the benefit to state roads.
“It’s very early in concept right now but we are trying to be proactive by ensuring we stay ahead of traffic growth as much as possible for the long term,” he said. “Land acquisition is the most important aspect of the plan.”
GDOT is proposing to improve roads within Loganville city limits and has asked the public to comment on a draft project.
In a news release, GDOT announced plans to improve state Route 20 at the intersections of Moon Road and Center Hill Church Road, Centerville-Rosebud Road and McCullers Road. The notice also describes GDOT’s intent to widen Highway 20 between Tuck Road and Atlanta Highway (U.S. 78) to an urban four-lane roadway with a raised median to improve traffic operations and reduce crashes.
The Highway 20 rehabilitation project is in the preliminary design phase. The project’s concept report must be approved and environmental studies must be conducted before the preliminary phase can be completed, according to GDOT.
The city of Loganville announced the proposed project on the city’s Facebook page. For more information, visit http://www.dot.ga.
gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach and click on the “View Info” button under “State Route 20 Reconstruction and Rehabilitation.”
Residents can find a link in the online release where they can provide comments. GDOT will accept comments through Sept. 13.
Park improvements
Monroe officials also offered an update on park projects.
“The town green is finishing up with engineering now,” Propes told The Tribune on Thursday. “We hope to get that to bid fairly soon in time to break ground around the Bicentennial.”
This week the city posted a detailed update on Phase II of its Mathews Park upgrades. The park is located at 1016 E. Marable St.
Plans include adding a 50-by-60-foot pavilion, replacing the metal awning with a 22-by-44-foot pavilion to match the style of the wooden pavilion and providing electricity to the pavilions.
Mathews Park will get picnic tables that comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, grills of varying sizes and shade structures for the benches around the lake not shaded naturally. Park improvements also include an additional restroom facility, concrete walkways to pavilions and restrooms, decorative fencing and landscaping at the roadside.
“The timing of these elements will be dependent upon the pavilion builds and restroom installation,” states the online post. “At that point paving and walkways can be completed as weather cooperates, followed by entrance fencing and landscaping.”
The John Reid Memorial Disc Golf Course at Mathews Park will receive new signage.
The city aims to complete the improvements by spring 2022.
The city has also moved ahead on other long-term projects.
The Monroe Police Department moved into a larger space in the old Food Lion store on Blaine Street in July. The Municipal Court shares one side of the renovated space with the MPD.
“The new Police Department is still getting some kinks worked out in the building and we are working on the parking lot,” Propes said. “Then we will look at doing a grand opening of sorts.”
Monroe bought the 8.839-acre property for the new police department and Municipal Court four years ago for $1.5 million. Along with the old Food Lion grocery consisting of about 30,000 square feet, the old shopping center property has an old Family Dollar consisting of about 15,000 square feet, and another larger section of old store frontage totaling about 45,000 square feet.
The old Police Department in a downtown building on South Broad Street will eventually be sold.
