An animal rescue facility, which will also serve as a live event facility for children, was approved by the Walton County Board of Commissioners during its August meeting.
Lisa McNair was granted a rezone on her property which will serve as an animal rescue facility and host kids’ parties, horseback riding and fishing. The land is actually in a 90-acre tract and an additional 2-acre tract.
“We want family fun,” McNair said. “There will be absolutely no alcohol. It will be clean, family fun which is what I grew up with.”
She said it will not be a dog or cat rescue and she will also not take snakes or spiders, simply because she is not familiar with them.
“Anything else we will give a chance,” McNair said.
The properties, located at 4931 and 5021 Center Hill Church Road/Rabbit Farm Road, has already been used for school trips and other family gatherings.
A large turnout of citizens in attedance at the BOC meeting were there to support McNair in her request.
One neighbor spoke in opposition. Tim Thompson said he was not against what McNair was trying to do but did not feel the location was the best for the animal rescue.
After the request was approved unanimously by commissioners, Thompson and McNair shook hands as they excited the historic courthouse meeting room.
