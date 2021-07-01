MONROE, Ga. — A Monroe woman died after she was thrown from an SUV in a crash this week.
The driver of the other vehicle faces charges, state troopers said.
A Mercedes Sprinter van was stopped at the stop sign at Pannell Road at Vine Street, facing east near the Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver, 39-year-old Lakisha Moody, allegedly proceeded into the southbound lane of Pannell Road, failing to yield to a Ford Expedition.
The front of the van hit the passenger side of the Ford, causing the SUV to begin to rotate clockwise before it overturned several times and came to a rest on the south shoulder of Pannell Road.
Brooke Yarter, 29, was a passenger in the second row of the Ford, seated behind her mother, 53-year-old Stephanie Yarter.
Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said Brooke Yarter wasn’t restrained and she died at the scene.
The 57-year-old driver, Jay Yarter, and Stephanie Yarter, were taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Moody, of Sugar Hill, was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital with minor injuries.
Barton said charges were pending against Moody, but drug or alcohol impairment wasn’t suspected for either driver.
The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded for further investigation. Pannell Road was closed for several hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.