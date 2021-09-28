Only the incumbents in Monroe’s mayoral and council races showed Monday for a political forum hosted by the Walton County Chamber of Commerce.
Mayor John Howard’s challenger, Emilio Kelly, and opponents William Owens and Charles Boyce IV, who are running against Councilmen David Dickinson, District 8, and Ross Bradley, District 3, respectively, did not attend the forum.
Monroe District 6 Councilman Tyler Gregory is running unopposed. Gregory won a special election in 2020 to take the place of the late Vice Mayor Wayne Adcock. Gregory attended the forum as an audience member.
Melissa Shannahan, who chairs the chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee, said at the start of the forum that the committee had contacted all of the candidates by phone to invite them to participate in the forum. When the September date appeared to be a conflict with the three challengers, Shannahan said, the chamber made two phone calls and sent two emails to them proposing an early October date. She said only one of the challengers responded. Shannahan said that candidate asked questions but did not confirm his attendance. The chamber committee then decided to move forward and hold the forum on the original September date, since early voting begins on Oct. 12.
The municipal elections for the city of Monroe will take place on Nov. 2. Early voting will include two Saturday voting days, Oct. 16 and 23. To vote in the Nov. 2 election residents must register by Oct. 4.
Dickinson remarked in his closing statement that he wanted to address “the elephant in the room.” He said those candidates who did not show “do not deserve” to be elected to a seat.
“I challenge Mr. Owens,” Dickinson said. “I’ll debate him anywhere, anytime.” He described Owens as a disgruntled former employee who has brought a frivolous lawsuit against the city.
Owens, a former Monroe fire chief, was terminated by the city council on Sept. 1, 2020. City Administrator Logan Propes then accused Owens of conduct unbecoming an officer, specifically for having an affair with a woman whose employer had business dealings with the city in violation of a policy against external fraternization with a conflict of interest or potential liability.
Owens sued the city, Propes and Watts in federal court in July, claiming they illegally searched private communications to damage Owens’ reputation.
In the suit, Owens seeks reinstatement despite the city having promoted Andrew Dykes to chief. Owens is also seeking reinstatement of benefits, lost wages, unspecified compensatory damages and legal fees.
Owens previously told The Walton Tribune his candidacy isn’t connected to his lawsuit or the way he left the city government.
Editor and Publisher David Clemons contributed to this story.
