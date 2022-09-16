Signs

Campaign signs for local and statewide candidates were available for supporters during Monday’s Walton County Republican Party meeting.

 Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

Mike Collins, Bill Cowsert and Brian Strickland are each heavy favorites to win their general election races in November but the trio hasn’t been taking anything for granted on the campaign trail.

Each was in Walton County last Monday as guest speakers at the September meeting of the Walton County Republican Party held at 1025 Church in Monroe.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

