SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Social Circle City Council voted unanimously to give Waffle House a certificate of appropriateness for the Highway Corridor Overlay following a public hearing on April 20.
The 1,800-square-foot restaurant will be built on a 1.09-acre vacant lot at 200 Azalea Court and is projected to open in late 2022. Property owner Kevin Price with KPGC Properties is selling the lot to Waffle House.
Zoning Administrator Barbara Schlageter told council members the Waffle House would have landscaping around the front to include canopy trees. The majority of the parking space will be along the front facing Bateman Drive and behind the proposed building and not along the North Cherokee Road, according to Schlageter. The site plan prevents unsightly urban sprawl by reserving a substantial portion of the site for grassy open space south of the building, she said.
The council also denied a request to amend the city’s zoning to allow an outdoor event space as a conditional use.
Schlageter explained the city’s general commercial zoning does not allow someone to have an event on the property if the property does not have a similar business located on the property itself. In a 3-2 vote on March 23, the Planning Commission recommended approval of an amendment permitting an outdoor event space as a conditional use.
John Miller addressed the council speaking in favor of the amendment. He requested the amendment to enable him to have an outdoor restaurant/dining concept. Miller claimed such an operation would be complimentary to Friendship Park and other businesses that are open while his event was going on. Miller owns property at 230 S. Cherokee Road and vacant land at 250 S. Cherokee Road.
“Basically they’re trying to bring in food trucks,” council member Tyson Jackson said. Jackson said he would prefer the council considered drafting a food truck ordinance rather than amend the existing ordinance. Miller could then return to the council with his request for an outdoor dining event once such an ordinance is established, Jackson suggested.
Council members approved a preliminary plan review with conditions for the Poplar Forest subdivision.
A spokesperson for Branham Circle residents voiced neighbors’ concerns with the new development. They requested the city be able to access Lot 15, which has a pump station on it. Lot 15 is delineated as wetlands and cannot be developed.
They also stipulated a rear setback of 65 feet of which 25 feet must remain undisturbed natural buffer. That means property owners could landscape their yards but structures like sheds would not be permitted in the buffer area.
Council took these stipulations into consideration when voting, and added that trees be planted around two retention ponds to make them less visible to neighbors.
The council also approved an applicant’s request to subdivide a parcel at 399 Chestnut St. into two lots for a minor subdivision.
The applicant, council member Steve Shelton, recused himself from the vote. Barron Steward owns the property, which is zoned Residential Medium Density and located in the Historic District, Schlageter informed the council.
She explained the applicant and owner wished to demolish existing structures on the property and build two new homes.
