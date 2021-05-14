The recent ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline left the company paralyzed until they could regain access to their machines, stopping fuel transport and leaving many stations in need of gas after panicked consumers raided every pump in sight to stockpile fuel.
Joshua Wilson, owner of PushMotion, a technology and computer security company in Walton County, said such attacks respect no company, meaning businesses in the area could be just as vulnerable to attack if left unprotected.
“Small businesses were 28% of breaches last year,” Wilson said as the guest speaker Thursday at the monthly membership luncheon of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce. “Of those attacks, 83% are financially motivated. Businesses hit by a ransomware attack, on average, lost $8,500 an hour while their systems were down.”
Wilson said the biggest problem that invites such attacks are a lack of preparation and proper security measures.
“These big companies like Colonial are often using legacy security systems and they don’t properly update the software because they don’t think it’s worth the cost,” Wilson said.
Yet even that doesn’t always protect against ransomware, which can advance faster than the software designed to repel it.
“Nearly 70% of businesses hit by ransomware had up-to-date security in place,” Wilson said.
Still, there are things that can be done to decrease the likelihood of major damage in the case of an attack.
Wilson said everyone should invest in proper encryption of passwords, rather than keeping a document with passwords on any computer device.
“Password management is one of the biggest things,” Wilson said. “As soon as you open that password file, a hacker can search for it and have all of those passwords. If they can get on your network, they can read all your information. If you don’t have the right security, you’ll be compromised.”
With so many other types of hacking attempts out there — phishing attacks, spyware, spoofed websites and more — Wilson said it was vital to stay alert.
“There are 1.5 million phishing websites created every month,” Wilson said. “You click on one, and you’ll be unaware you gave up all your credentials.”
Overall, Wilson said it was important to update security measures and keep them that way as computer attacks grow ever more sophisticated.
“There’s always that next hack,” Wilson said. “Layering your security is the best thing you can do to fight back.”
