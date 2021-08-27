GOOD HOPE, Ga. — John T. Robison Jr. was the only candidate to qualify for a vacant seat on the City Council in Good Hope.
Robison will serve through 2024. He succeeds Frank Palombo, who was elected to the Place 4 seat in November 2020 for a term beginning in January but resigned soon after taking office due to accepting employment out of town.
The special election was supposed to happen in March but was delayed due to an issue involving the ordinance on city elections. At the time of qualifying, Robison and Banessa Jameson qualified.
The delay meant a second qualifying period was required from Aug. 16-18, and only Robison put his name on the ballot.
Palombo defeated Robison in the 2020 election, 104 votes to 78.
