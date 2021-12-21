MONROE, Ga. — A man died at an Atlanta hospital hours after being taken there for injuries sustained in a crash that ended his pursuit by sheriff’s deputies.
State troopers were called into investigate after the 62-year-old Loganville man allegedly fled Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Cpl. Cal Barton of Georgia State Patrol said a white Chevrolet Blazer left Leone Avenue (state Route 81) and struck a driveway culvert near Habersham Circle in Walnut Grove at about 8:10 p.m. Sunday. The impact caused the SUV to overturn and come to a rest on its top facing southwest.
The driver was trapped and had to be extricated by Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton EMS.
Barton said the patrol car never made contact with the fleeing vehicle.
The drive was identified as Walker Passmore. He was flown to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center with serious injuries and died there overnight.
