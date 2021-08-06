Speeding through school zones within the City of Monroe could result in significant fines in the near future. City officials are quietly moving forward on implementing a school zone camera system, police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed this week.
The City Council approved the camera system in mid-May.
Watts cautioned that the process in setting up a school zone camera system takes time before it is fully operational.
“There is a lengthy process involved getting applications signed and approvals before placing theses cameras in the designated school zone areas,” Watts said.
The chief said another traffic study will likely be conducted and there will be a trial period before any citations would be issued for speeding offenses. The city will issue a public statement once the system gets closer to coming on line, he said.
“Our priority and overall objective is to provide as much safety and protection to our children and the schools in which we serve within our city limits,” Watts said.
The City Council voted 5-3 in May to approve an automated school zone safety program that targets speeders. Council members Larry Bradley, Norman Garrett and Tyler Gregory voted against the measure.
The cameras could be placed in public and private school zones within Monroe’s city limits. The city has contracted with RedSpeed Georgia LLC on the automated school zone speed enforcement program.
The system would be fully funded through violator penalties, according to a RedSpeed representative who spoke to the council last spring.
RedSpeed and the city would split revenue from the paid violations, with RedSpeed collecting 35% and the city taking 65%, according to the company representative.
According to an initial traffic study that measured driving speeds for one day, more than 1,000 drivers drove more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit in three local school zones.
Watts told council members in May that he wanted to use revenue from school zone speed violations to fund a second school resource officer for Monroe Area High School and possibly a SRO at George Walton Academy.
Under state law, drivers that speed through school zones with automated enforcement can be fined a civic penalty assessment. The Georgia legislature passed House Bill 978 in 2018.
The school zone speed enforcement bill, according to the council’s May agenda packet, sets a $75 fine for the first violation and a $125 fine for a second violation. Collected fines must be used to fund local law enforcement or public safety initiatives.
The bill also stipulates that a school zone is defined as an area within 1,000 feet of the boundary of any public or private elementary or secondary school. Furthermore, speed may be enforced only during the time school is in session; this can include the hour before classes begin and one hour after classes end.
Council members were told they would have leeway in setting local enforcement parameters, such as how many miles drivers could go over the speed limit before being penalized (10,12 or 15) and the hours when enforcement would be in effect.
