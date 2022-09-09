United Way

 The goal of was $375,000 was announced for the new United Way of Walton County annual fundraiser during Thursday’s Walton County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday at 1025 Church.   

 Stephen Milligan | The Tribune

The red carpet was rolled out and the curtain raised on the latest campaign for the United Way of Walton County as the charity kicked off its annual fundraiser Sept. 8.

Playing off its theme of “And the Winner is… Walton County,” the event, held during the Walton County Chamber of Commerce monthly membership luncheon on Thursday, was framed as an awards dinner, complete with red carpet, paparazzi photos, canned jokes, strained banter between presenters and even a staged slap between two presenters in parody of Will Smith’s infamous Oscar moment earlier this year.

Email: stephen.milligan@waltontribune.com

News Editor

Stephen Milligan is the news editor of The Walton Tribune. He lives in Monroe and is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.