The red carpet was rolled out and the curtain raised on the latest campaign for the United Way of Walton County as the charity kicked off its annual fundraiser Sept. 8.
Playing off its theme of “And the Winner is… Walton County,” the event, held during the Walton County Chamber of Commerce monthly membership luncheon on Thursday, was framed as an awards dinner, complete with red carpet, paparazzi photos, canned jokes, strained banter between presenters and even a staged slap between two presenters in parody of Will Smith’s infamous Oscar moment earlier this year.
But for all the raillery and silliness, the core of the event was serious, as United Way team members encouraged everyone to get involved with this year’s campaign.
“United Way supports 10 local agencies that make life better in Walton County,” Jeff Collins, outgoing board president for the charity, said. “One out of every three people in Walton County is impacted by one of our agencies.”
Agencies supported by the United Way of Walton County include A Child’s Voice, the Boys and Girls Club, Empty Stocking Fun, Faith in Serving Humanity, Boy Scouts of America, Project ReNeWal, Shepherd’s Staff, Student Success Alliance, Unlimited Services and the Walton County Senior Citizens Council.
Kenny Smiley, campaign chair for the second year running for the United Way, said last year’s campaign brought in more money than ever before to support those 10 agencies.
“We had a record-breaking year last year,” Smiley said. “We broke $400,000 for the first time, which is nearly $100,000 more than the year before.”
Amidst all the mock awards, the event also took time for a very real one, as the campaign team took time to honor Angela Yarman, first and only executive director of the United Way of Walton County, who is leaving to focus on her role as director of the Student Success Alliance.
“None of this would have been possible without Angela,” Collins said.
Yarman teared up as she accepted her plaque for 21 years in service to the United Way.
“I really want to thank you all for the support you’ve shown me over the years,” Yarman said to the assembled crowd. “I’m so grateful for the agencies and for all of you.”
Before the pretend award ceremony could end with the orchestra playing everyone off, the campaign team finally had to reveal the official goal for the new campaign, which they did with a flourish: $375,000, with hope for more to try and match last year’s astonishing final tally.
“We can’t do this without you,” Smiley told the business leaders in the audience. “Together, we can do so much more.”
