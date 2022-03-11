Both the City Councils of Monroe and Loganville considered resolutions this week opposing House Bill 1093 and Senate Bill 494 that are up for consideration in the Georgia General Assembly. These bills, if passed, could limit a municipality’s authority to make land use decisions pertaining to rental housing through local permitting and zoning processes.
Monroe and Loganville city leaders maintain the bills would not allow local governments to regulate or impose restrictions on new corporate rental housing developments. They allege the bills would give corporations carte blanche to develop build-to-rent subdivisions that may vary significantly in “price, quality, management and tenant protections.”
“We don’t want this bill to pass and take all the authority out of the local governments,” Loganville City Manager Danny Roberts said during a Monday Loganville City Council work session.
“These two bills are two of the worst pieces of legislation introduced in the General Assembly in the last 20 years,” said Monroe Councilman David Dickinson during a Tuesday regular council meeting. He said large, out-of-state corporations have lobbied state legislators to adopt the bills as law.
“They’re trying to make it a one-size-fits-all dynamic,” Monroe City Administrator Logan Propes said. Propes said the punitive measures laid out in the proposed bills are also “unusual.”
According to the Georgia Municipal Association, HB 1093 would “preempt municipalities from enacting or enforcing any restrictions on residential rental agreements of over 30 days.”
The house bill, if approved by the state, could also prevent cities that violate the proposed law from receiving funds or grants from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, according to GMA.
Monroe Vice Mayor Larry Bradley asked city attorney Paul Rosenthal to read the resolution aloud, so residents have a chance to learn about the issue. Both Monroe and Loganville’s City Council meetings are posted to YouTube.
“The citizens of Monroe should be in charge of Monroe,” Bradley said. He also urged residents to contact Rep. Bruce Williamson and Sen. Bill Cowsert, both of whom are sponsors of the Georgia House and Senate bills, respectively.
In Loganville, a resolution opposing the bills was placed on the consent agenda for the March 10 regular city council meeting. Similar resolutions are being approved by city governments across Georgia and are backed by GMA and the Association County Commissioners of Georgia, according to Roberts.
After the Loganville City Council approved the resolution during a regular meeting on March 10, Loganville Mayor Skip Baliles said the city would send a copy of their resolution to Williamson, Cowsert and other state elected officials.
Wednesday: Hear from Rep. Bruce Williamson on the bill.
