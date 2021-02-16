Circuit was controversial in 1972, as in 2021

COVINGTON, Ga. — The split vote of Newton County commissioners this month, asking the state to change the judicial circuit, proves how little changes in state and local politics.
The creation of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in 1972, pulling Newton and Walton counties out of circuits based in larger cities, had little local support in Newton County. Reporting in The Covington News shows the county’s constitutional officers were opposed to the bill by a Walton County state representative — who later served as the chief judge of the circuit — to create the jurisdiction.
Walton County, since its founding in 1819, had been a part of the Western Judicial Circuit (so named because, when it was created, Athens was on the western edge of Georgia). But in January 1972, Rep. Marvin W. Sorrells of Monroe introduced a measure in the General Assembly to pull Walton County out of the Western Circuit and pair it with Newton County, which shared the Stone Mountain Circuit with DeKalb and Rockdale counties.
Neither The News nor The Walton Tribune appeared to have asked Sorrells to explain his motives for introducing the bill. And, it appears he didn’t have a lot of consensus for it in the southern part of the proposed new circuit.
Sorrells died in 2019, but his daughter, Laura, said she remembered him discussing the change.
“Dad said that the then Athens-Clarke County judge would schedule court at night and on the weekends, and that it often took a long time for judicial business to occur,” Laura Sorrells said.
“I remember Dad telling me how it changed the pace and nature of court business in Walton and Newton counties.”
Sorrells’ colleague from Newton County, Rep. J.W. “Jim” Morgan, received a petition opposing the creation of the circuit. Signing on were Board of Commissioners Chairman Jack Morgan, Sheriff Henry Odum, Clerk of Courts S.M. Hay and Ordinary Donald G. Stephenson.
Several Covington attorneys also petitioned Morgan to oppose the measure, including Greeley Ellis, who later would serve as a judge in the circuit.
Ellis on Thursday didn’t recall signing that petition, saying he was hard at work with his law practice in 1972.
“I was not involved in it,” he said. “I was a very busy lawyer.”
A meeting of the Newton-Rockdale Bar Association saw a 6-3 vote against the bill, but the Newton County lawyers present went 4-3 in favor of it.
Attorneys at the meeting voted 9-1 in favor of creating a judicial circuit that would include Rockdale, Newton “and any other county.”
Consensus was hard to find in Walton County, too. I. Matt Thompson II, a Monroe attorney, wrote a letter to the editor of The Tribune, saying he opposed the idea of leaving the Western Circuit.
“I feel that if our judge must reside in Walton or Newton County as provided in the bill, we might, sometimes in the future, run into problems of obtaining a judge with sufficient legal background who might be interested in being a judge.”
But while the local legal community was split, lawmakers were not. The House approved Sorrells’ bill 171-2 and it apparently sailed through the Senate as well.
Morgan, a Democrat from Covington and a local attorney, told The News there would be benefits for Newton County if the bill passed.
“If Newton County remains with DeKalb County, the electors in this county would have very little to say as to the function of this court and would never be in a position to elect any judge or district attorney,” he said, “as one precinct in DeKalb County can outvote the entire county of Newton County.”
Laura Sorrells said she knew there had been some opposition to her father’s bill, but he didn’t elaborate.
By early March 1972, Gov. Jimmy Carter signed the bill creating the Alcovy Circuit.
“Carter teased (Rep. Sorrells), saying he wasn’t going to sign it, but then told Dad of course he would,” Laura Sorrells said. “Dad with his sense of humor loved that.”
Carter later appointed Judge Richard A. “Dick” Thibadeau of DeKalb County as the interim judge, but days later the governor placed a phone call while on a visit to South America to appoint Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney Thomas W. Ridgway, 44, of Monroe as the first judge.
John T. Strauss, 28, who had served as assistant district attorney under Ridgway, was appointed as the first district attorney of the Alcovy Circuit. Strauss moved his young family to Covington.
Ridgway had served as district attorney of the Western Circuit since 1965.
After Ridgway went to the Capitol to be sworn in with Strauss by the future president, he drove back to Covington to discharge those chosen for the first Newton County Superior Court grand jury in the new circuit.
That circuit grew and in May 1978, Gov. George Busbee appointed Ellis as a second judge. Ellis was elected to a full term without opposition later that year and reelected again without opposition n 1982 and 1986.
Sorrells didn’t seek reelection after the 1972 legislative session and became judge of the Walton County Juvenile Court in 1973. He announced plans to run for Superior Court judge in 1988 as Ridgway said he would retire at the end of the year and become a senior judge.
Ridgway retired in September 1988, with a few months remaining in his term, and Gov. Joe Frank Harris swore Sorrells in to succeed him. Ridgway died Dec. 13, 1988, at his home in Monroe.
Ellis resigned in July 1989 to run for governor. He lost in the 1990 Republican primary to Johnny Isakson, who lost to Zell Miller in the general election.
Gov. Joe Frank Harris considered Newton County attorneys Jimmy Alexander and Ben Hendricks to fill the judgeship, but decided on John M. Ott, who’d been the district attorney of the Alcovy Circuit since Harris named him to that role in 1984. Harris swore Ott into the role on Aug. 16, 1990, at the state Capitol.
Ott — chief judge of the circuit since Sorrells’ retirement in 2005 — now lives in Walton County, as does the newest of what’s now five judges in the circuit, Jeff Foster.
Newton has three judges, Ken Wynne and Layla Zon — both former district attorneys — and Cheveda McCamy.
The General Assembly added a fifth judgeship in 2009 and Gov. Sonny Perdue appointed Wynne the next year. The fifth seat on the bench eased caseloads and seemed to quell the talk of splitting the circuit more than a decade ago.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed both Zon and McCamy last year, with Zon filling the seat once held by Newton resident Samuel D. Ozburn, now a senior judge, and McCamy succeeding the late Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr.
Johnson became the first African American judge in the circuit in 2002 but died July 1, 2020, after his diagnosis with COVID-19.
Less than a month earlier, Zon became the first female judge in the circuit. McCamy is the first Black woman to lead the Superior Court in Newton or Walton counties.
Randy McGinley, a Republican from Bold Springs in Walton County, became the district attorney in January. He has stated his opposition to splitting the counties.
