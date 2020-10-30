MONROE, Ga. — Thousands of people in Walton County started Thursday without power as Tropical Storm Zeta brought high winds to the area.
Leaders of the Walton County and Social Circle school districts made the late decision to close Thursday. George Walton Academy also was closed.
At the peak of the storm shortly after 6 a.m., Monroe-based Walton Electric Membership Corp. had more than 30,000 outages across the 10 counties in its service area. By 8:15 a.m. Friday, there were about 1,200 outages remaining. Only 262 of them were in Walton County.
Colquitt EMC of Moultrie, Georgia, sent crews to help with the restoration efforts.
The city of Monroe also reported outages, particularly in the eastern side of town. Power was out along a portion of East Church Street, and at the Walton County Government Building on South Hammond Drive. Operations there were delayed until 10 a.m.
Sustained winds peaked at 32 mph at 6:10 a.m. at the reporting station at the Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport in Monroe. A gust of 47 mph was recorded 20 minutes earlier.
In the six hours after the storm’s force began to hit the area, Walton County Fire Rescue responded to 30 calls of trees down, three fire alarms, four automobile crashes and three emergency medical service calls, Assistant Chief Craig League said.
The Georgia Department of Transportation had to cut limbs off a car that was struck while driving on Highway 11 in the Pleasant Valley community between Monroe and Social Circle. No one was hurt.
At least three deaths were reported across the state from Zeta, including two in Gwinnett County when a large hardwood tree crashed through the roof and a wall of their home in the 500 block of West Garner Street in Buford. The tree pinned a couple in their bed.
Firefighters were called to the home by the man’s brother shortly before 12:30 p.m. when he couldn’t reach anyone at the home and drove there to check on them. He couldn’t get access to the bedroom due to damage and called the county Fire Department.
A wrecker company brought in a boom and winch combination to assist with stabilizing the tree as firefighters cut away limbs with chainsaws.
