MONROE, Ga. — Public safety crews responded Tuesday morning when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Double Springs Road Southwest.
The victim’s name was not immediately available. Walton County Fire Rescue and the Georgia State Patrol responded.
Assistant Chief Craig League said the incident was not related to the first day of classes in the Walton County School District on Tuesday.
