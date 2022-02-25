Monroe residents turned out in force Monday evening at the Team Up event space on South Madison Avenue, to participate in a visioning workshop hosted by the city.
Monroe has encouraged its citizens to participate in helping draft the city’s Comprehensive Plan. The plan is a blueprint for how the city should grow over the next 20 years.
The state requires county and municipal governments to update comprehensive plans every five years. Cities that submit comp plans to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for approval may be eligible to apply for a Community Development Block Grant. CDBG funding can be used toward improvement projects like water and sewer upgrades. In addition, the process can be used to develop a land use map for the city.
The city hired Hall Consulting of Watkinsville last year to facilitate its Comp Plan update.
This week’s workshop was the second one held to engage the public in the Comp Plan process. Residents were previously asked to complete online surveys regarding how they want their city to look in the future, and a steering committee made up of community leaders met to discuss what direction Monroe should take.
Elements of the plan include population; economic development; natural and cultural resources; healthcare; parks and recreation; transportation; and housing and neighborhood development.
Bobby Sills, with Hall Consulting, lead off the workshop. Residents learned about the myriad issues facing the community, and the assets Monroe has that can be used as opportunities for future planning.
Sills showed slides with information gathered from the online survey and other statistics such as population figures and poverty rates.
Most Monroe residents, 84.17%, who responded to the survey said they want to see more green space and parks as the city grows, Sills said. Another 47.43% want to see mixed-use development, meaning a mix of retail, office and residential uses.
About 45% prefer low-density development with large lots, and just 12.23% are open to high-density development that includes small lots, townhomes and apartments.
Sills said Monroe, like Walton County and the state, would see their populations increase.
Monroe, according to the 2020 Census, has a population of 14,928. Walton County has more than 96,000 residents and Georgia has over 10.7 million people. By 2030, Monroe is projected to have a population of 21,688 residents. The county population could climb to 118,235 and the state could have over 11.9 million people in the next decade.
Another issue facing Monroe is poverty, Sills said. Monroe has a poverty rate of 30.9%. The county’s overall rate is 11.4% and the state’s is at 14%, according to Sills.
The city also has a high number of people who rent rather than own their homes, he said. In Monroe 66% rent and 35% own. In Walton County, 26% rent and 74% own. In Georgia, 37% rent and 63% of residents own their homes.
Workshop participants made suggestions throughout Sills’ presentation, and then broke into groups to discuss character land use maps.
One woman said the city needs smaller, more affordable housing — under 1,600 square-feet — to serve first-time homebuyers, like young couples starting out, and for retirees who don’t need a lot of space.
Another resident said too many rental homes in Monroe could be considered substandard housing, and recommended stricter regulations be placed on landlords to maintain their properties.
Another citizen suggested repurposing an abandoned railroad line into a trail for people to walk and bike.
Several people said they want to see more walkable areas and connectivity between neighborhoods, parks and shopping districts.
Others mentioned that the upcoming Georgia Department of Transportation bypass project should help alleviate heavy truck traffic in the city. City Administrator Logan Propes, who attended the workshop, said the state Route 83 Connector project should be let out for bids this July.
In an email to The Walton Tribune on Wednesday, Propes clarified that, “We’ve been told just this week while working on the bypass’s requisite utility relocation plans that the project contract will be let this July, 2022. Now, that may not mean actual shovel to dirt right then, but likely later in the year thereafter.
“There will likely be significant costs for several utility relocations, but for a generational project of this magnitude and need, we believe it will be well worth it. Once we have those plans back from GDOT we can begin authorizations for any utility relocations that impact our services.”
The last public hearing on Monroe’s updated Comp Plan will be held at the City Council’s April 12 regular meeting, and the plan should be ready for adoption by June 14.
