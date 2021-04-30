Demonstrations have been held across the nation in recent years to protest systemic racism and alleged police brutality. In some big cities a relatively small number of criminals took advantage of these mostly peaceful protests to loot and vandalize.
A report issued last fall by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project found that nearly 95% of demonstrations held between May 24 and Aug. 22, 2020, were peaceful. Fewer than 570 protests, about 5%, resulted in demonstrators engaging in violent behavior. More than 80% of these protests were connected to the Black Lives Matter movement, according to ACLED.
Law enforcement was present during these events, doing what they are trained to do — protect the public and maintain the peace.
Across Walton County, last summer’s protests were uneventful. Demonstrators exercised their right to assemble without harming anyone or damaging property. Likewise no counter protesters showed to spark a confrontation. The sheriff and police chiefs credit open communication coupled with officers’ training for keeping the calm.
Monroe police Chief R.V. Watts said about 200 demonstrators held a Black Lives Matter protest last year in front of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe. Watts said the Walton County Sheriff’s Office assisted Monroe police.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” Watts said. “You prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
The chief said he supports an individual’s constitutional right to exercise free speech. However, protests can become tense if demonstrators with opposing views encounter one another. Watts said law enforcement doesn’t take “a side” in such situations because they’re there to keep everyone safe.
Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman said he met with protest organizers last year ahead of the protest in Monroe. Chapman maintains protestors were welcome to hold a demonstration downtown as long as they didn’t infringe on other people’s rights, like impeding traffic flow or negatively impacting businesses.
Watts clarified that these stipulations were included in the group’s permit to gather.
“We’ll go the calm and easy route as long as we can,” he said.
Social Circle police Chief Will Brinkley said about 200 people also showed for a peaceful BLM march in Social Circle last year. Social Circle city officers and others walked with protesters, Brinkley said.
“We did not have any issues whatsoever,” the chief said.
The key to developing trust with community members is transparency, according to Brinkley.
Loganville assistant police Chief Dick Lowry said the LPD worked with protest organizers prior to a march in Loganville last year. The LPD wanted to ensure demonstrators had a safe environment without interference, and protesters reciprocated so as not to impede traffic, Lowry said. Loganville is crossed by several busy state highways.
“The protest, which exceeded our expectation for participants significantly, was carried out completely peacefully without any issue of any kind,” he said.
“We treated them with the utmost respect, they treated us with the utmost respect and I believe that was the key to a peaceful, uneventful protest.”
