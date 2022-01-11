Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is currently scheduled each Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe Police Department parking lot on Blaine Street.
Metro Atlanta Free Covid Testing LLC is conducting the PCR testing.
“In the event the numbers remain high, we may be able to expand to two days each week,” said Monroe Mayor John Howard.
The mayor has been supportive of offering free testing to residents according to Monroe resident Andy Sims. Sims is a tester with the group. He said the organization reached out to community leaders about setting up testing.
“Andy is a good friend of mine,” Howard said. “He and I had talked about setting up something in Monroe. After watching ‘The Georgia Gang’ and ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ – both ran stories on the tremendous needs for testing sites – I reached out to Dr. (Nathan) Franklin at Walton County public schools.
“As we were unsure [of] the demand, and this was our initial test offering, he forwarded to all Walton County schools in the Monroe cluster. We ran approximately 350 tests [last Thursday] and could handle at least twice that many.”
The mayor said rapid tests will be available this week, but cautions the accuracy rate is not as high as the standard PCR tests, which have a 90% accuracy rate.
To be tested, a photo ID is required. Appointments are not taken, and residents are registered via a QR code at the testing site. Results are emailed to test recipients within 48-72 hours. For more information, go to www.
