MONROE, Ga. — First United Methodist Church in Monroe will see a leadership change after 11 years.
Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson and the Cabinet of the North Georgia Conference on Sunday announced projected full-time appointment changes, effective July 1.
The Rev. Dane G. Wagner will retire in June. Wagner is the longest-serving pastor in the church’s history, having served since 2010.
Succeeding him will be John Purrington, who will come to Monroe from Simpsonwood United Methodist Church in Peachtree Corners.
Other local United Methodist congregations are expected to keep their pastors, including senior pastor Owen Skinner and assistant minister Bobby Reidling, Loganville; James W. Draper Jr., Bold Springs; Thomas W. Davis Jr., Campton; Sandra Johnson Macht, Pleasant Valley; Frank Anton Appel, St. Stephen in Monroe; Ann Mann, Union Chapel; Wendy Jones, The Orchard in Loganville; William L. Lloyd, Walnut Grove; senior pastor Kathy Morris and youth minister Carolyn Poling, Social Circle; Leah Cunningham, Mount Pleasant – Social Circle; and Bryan Johnson, Jersey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.