This legal round goes in the favor of Rivian.
In an ongoing effort to prevent the construction of the Rivian plant, the Jenkins family sued to stop the stream buffer variance that was granted for the project.
The lawsuit was holding up the grading and, according to Rivian officials, the delay came with a $234,000 price tag per week since work could be performed.
This legal victory by Rivian will allow grading to work and meet set timelines necessary for Rivian to begin construction.
Machinery used by Plateau Excavating Inc. has been forced to sit idle as the JDA and state of Georgia wait to grade portions of the 2,000-acre site. Work could not proceed until the lawsuit was settled.
Rivian plans to hire up to 7,500 for the facility on the state-owned site.
Plateau is preparing the site — located on the north side of I-20 in Walton and Morgan counties — for the start of construction of an electric vehicle production facility for Rivian Inc.
The State and JDA issued the following statement after the ruling:
“The Office of State Administrative Hearings denied a legal challenge to the Environmental Protection Division’s (EPD) issuance of a stream buffer variance for the Rivian project. The Court ultimately denied the petitioner’s challenge on the grounds that the State’s and JDA’s application was complete and that EPD properly considered the application and required criteria before lawfully issuing the variance. This decision will further enable expedited progress on grading the Rivian site, which will ultimately bring enormous investment and high-paying jobs to Georgia.”
Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia General Assembly welcomed Rivian President and CEO R.J. Scaringe to Georgia for Rivian Day to kick off the month of March.
The project also just earned another in a series of awards for Deal of the Year from the Newton Chamber (following similar awards from the Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Georgia Economic Developers Association). The State and JDA also submitted legal filings last week in the recently refiled zoning cases. Those filings seek dismissal of the cases and also seek that the Court require a bond to cover the attorneys’ fees that the State and JDA have expended in defending these frivolous lawsuits.
Managing Editor
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune.
