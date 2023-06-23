The Walton County Board of Education unanimously approved the assistant principal recommendations of Jamie Stone at Atha Road Elementary School and Dr. Jamie Antwine at Loganville Elementary School.

Joining Walton County as the new assistant principal at Atha Road Elementary, Jamie Stone has over 12 years of teaching and leadership experience in special education. Stone began her teaching career in Gwinnett County before moving into a leadership role as the elementary special education coordinator for the Clarke County School District where she has served since 2021. 

