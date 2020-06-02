ATHENS, Ga. — An attempt to steal from a sporting goods store led to more than a dozen arrests.
Athens-Clarke County police received tips of potential burglaries targeting retailers in the area while police attended to protests that were centered on the downtown area over the weekend.
“These burglaries were to occur given the erroneous assumption that most of the Police Department’s resources and personnel would be unavailable to address crimes in progress as officers would be actively assisting in the downtown district,” Deputy Chief Jeff Clark said in a statement.
Clark said police gave advance warning to store owners, especially to businesses that sell guns.
At 12:44 a.m. Monday, while civil disturbances were reported elsewhere in the Classic City, officers were notified of a burglary in progress at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 3505 Atlanta Highway. Clark said marked patrol units were already in the area, so officers were able to disrupt the burglary and see suspects fleeing in a silver sedan at a high rate of speed.
An officer saw the car crash and suspects flee on foot in woods near Timothy Road. After a brief search, officers found and arrested 13 people. All were transported to the Clarke County Jail and booked on charges of burglary, fleeing and attempting to elude, and damage to property.
All were Athens residents.
Charged were:
- Omarion Genetavis Bell, 17, fleeing/attempting to elude, second-degree burglary
- Adrian Terrell Johnson, 17, fleeing/attempting to elude, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal damage to property
- Jaiquez Antonio Smith, 18, obstruction, second-degree criminal damage to property; criminal attempt
- Ethan Bryce Palmer, 17, second-degree criminal damage to property, fleeing/attempting to elude, second-degree burglary
- Scotty Randolph, 17, fleeing/attempting to elude, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal damage to property
- Jonathan Tyreek Edwards, 17, fleeing/attempting to elude, second-degree burglary
- Omar Tay Lester, 18, fleeing/attempting to elude, criminal attempt, obstruction, second-degree criminal damage to property
- Anthony Thompson, 17, fleeing/attempting to elude, second-degree criminal damage to property, second-degree burglary
- Christian Argeins Flores, 18, obstruction, second-degree criminal damage to property, criminal attempt
- Scotty Randolph, 17, fleeing/attempting to elude, second-degree criminal damage to property, second-degree burglary
- Douglas Nathaniel Clark, 18, fleeing/attempting to elude, second-degree criminal damage to property, second-degree burglary
- Michael Robert Stephens, 17, fleeing/attempting to elude, second-degree burglary
- Adrian Terrell Johnson, 17, fleeing/attempting to elude, second-degree burglary, criminal damage to property
Police also reported 18 arrests during the events downtown, all on charges of disorderly conduct.