COVINGTON, Ga. — Dalanna Bailey, 22, of Conyers, was arrested on aggravated assault charges Thursday morning after allegedly shooting and wounding two Covington residents at Fieldcrest Walk Apartments on Wednesday night.
According to Covington police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at Fieldcrest Walk just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man, Deshawn Grayson, had sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder and a 27-year-old woman, La’Peachah Nash, had been shot in the head.
Both were flown to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Police said the responding officers found the incident was a result of an argument between Bailey and Grayson.
According to the report, Bailey arrived at Fieldcrest with her 11-month-old child and allegedly began arguing with Grayson, the child’s father. During this dispute, Nash, Grayson’s girlfriend, attempted to drive away before being shot and crashing her vehicle in the parking lot. Bailey fled from the scene with her child in a silver 2003 Honda Accord.
Bailey was arrested Thursday in Lithonia.