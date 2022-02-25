About 40 Loganville residents concerned about traffic flow and congestion in the city attended a second public information meeting Thursday night at the Historic Rock Gym on Main Street.
Residents were asked to prioritize recommended transportation projects put forth by the city’s consulting firm, KCI Technologies of Atlanta. KCI presented its draft comprehensive traffic study and needs analysis.
An initial public meeting to inform residents about the study was held on Sept. 21, 2021. Prior to this informational meeting, the city conducted an online survey May 21 to June 30, 2021, to garner citizen input.
The study should be completed in April, city officials said.
“KCI has put together a good starting point of potential projects for the city to consider as we work towards addressing the traffic issues of our city,” City Councilman Bill DuVall said.
The study identifies Loganville’s current transportation needs and proposes short- and long-term projects to strengthen the city’s transportation network and support economic development. Projects include improving travel for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.
KCI drafted 33 potential transportation projects that include intersection improvements; traffic signal upgrades; roundabouts; new streets; multimodal paths for bicyclists, pedestrians and wheelchair bound citizens; and the relocation of state Route 20 from Main Street.
KCI senior project manager Andrew Antweiler said city officials should partner with the Georgia Department of Transportation, Walton and Gwinnett counties and the Atlanta Regional Commission on projects that are already in the works.
Some of these scheduled projects include: installing new trunk fiber lines along state Route 20 from Ozora Road to Brand Road to connect signals and cameras; widening state Highway 20 to four lanes from four with a raised median from Tuck Road to Covington Street; widening state Route 20/Highway 81 from U.S. 78 to Brand Road; and conduct a safety study at the Publix driveway to evaluate the need for a traffic signal and other safety measures.
In addition to these ongoing short- and long-term projects, KCI suggested adding an eastbound right turn lane on state Route 20; installing a multilane roundabout for state Route 81 at Twin Lakes Road; adding a southbound left-turn lane on Brand Road with a leading, protected only left-turn signal phase; adding a narrow, raised median between U.S. 78 and Oak Grove Road; re-striping the Home Depot driveway to provide two left-turn lanes; adding a dedicated southbound right-turn lane at Logan Drive; and modifying Kroger’s driveway (on Atlanta Highway) to have dual northbound left-turn lanes, among others.
For more information, visit the study website at https://sycamore.mysocialpinpoint.com/loganville or contact city project manager Robbie Schwartz at info@loganville-ga.gov or 770-466-1165.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.