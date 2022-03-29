A busy and outgoing restaurateur in Loganville sits only when she must, and carries on as normally as possible despite battling the “Big C.”
“I do the best that I can and I’m doing better than most,” said Barbi Pannone, who co-owns Barbi-Q’s diner. The business is located at 157 CS Floyd Road in Loganville.
Pannone and her husband Rich opened their barbecue place just over a year ago. Barbi Pannone was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer soon after she and husband Rich had opened the restaurant.
“We were still in the middle of COVID then,” she said. Pannone had discovered a misshapen lump in her armpit after showering one morning. She began chemotherapy in October 2021. Her oncologist told her she will likely be scheduled for a double mastectomy in late May or early June. Once she recovers from the surgery, she will have radiation treatments five days a week for 12 weeks – a total of 60 sessions.
“The final goal is cure,” Pannone said. “Which is an amazing thing to think about.”
Pannone’s hair is growing back now, as she suffered dramatic hair loss from the chemotherapy. She had tried wearing wigs, but said she found them uncomfortable.
Pannone said she and her husband would close Barbi-Q’s for at least two weeks while she recovers from the surgery.
“Barbi has been amazing trying to work through all of this but soon it will be impossible,” Rich Pannone said in a social media comment.
The Pannones and their daughter, Linda Perkins, run the popular mom and pop eatery themselves. They have no other employees.
Barbi Pannone said she and her family are
appreciative of the solid community support they’ve received during her illness.
“This whole thing has changed my outlook on people,” Pannone said. She stressed that the restaurant does “a great job,” which is why the business continues to thrive even during her current health crisis.
“It keeps me going,” Pannone said.
Pannone said the bills don’t stop coming when she’s in the hospital. And when the restaurant closes, she and her husband don’t bring in revenue.
To help defray medical costs and business expenses, one of Pannone’s friends started a GoFundMe to help Pannone and Barbi-Q’s weather her cancer ordeal. The link is https://www.gofundme.com/f/Help-Barbi-Fight-Stage—3—Breast—Cancer
“I already won the war,” Pannone said. “I’m just fighting the battle.”
Barbi-Q’s serves barbecue pork and chicken, and offers steak, philly steak, burritos, beef hotdogs, hamburgers, deli sandwiches and an Italian menu that includes a meatball sub and pasta dishes. The eatery offers take-out and catering.
“We keep it simple,” Pannone said. “We give generous portions at reasonable prices. Nothing makes me happier than to have a customer come in for the first time, and then come back.”
