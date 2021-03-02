MONROE, Ga. — The man accused in a fatal shooting on Christmas Day is in custody.
André Ladon Lackey, 25, was booked into the Walton County Jail shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. He is being held on charges including murder, two counts of first-degree criminal damage to property, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.
No bond was set.
Lackey, of 824 Hickory Drive, was wanted in connection with the death of 32-year-old Kenney Lee Mitchell Jr. of Monroe.
Police responded at about 12:50 a.m. Dec. 25 to a shooting on Magnolia Terrace, and Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said Lackey had already left, driving away in a pickup truck, by the time they arrived.
