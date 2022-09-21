Dino Day

Mary Whitehead brought her granddaughter Lyla (shown above) to enjoy Dino Day Saturday in downtown Monroe.

 Cheyenne Tolleson | The Walton Tribune

Dinosaur tracks colored the pavement of almost every destination in downtown this past weekend.

 Anywhere you looked, there were vibrant balloons, cute stuffed animals, and hyper swarms of kids absolutely immersed in the theme.

