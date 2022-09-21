Dinosaur tracks colored the pavement of almost every destination in downtown this past weekend.
Anywhere you looked, there were vibrant balloons, cute stuffed animals, and hyper swarms of kids absolutely immersed in the theme.
“Dino Day is such a fun, little downtown holiday where we just celebrate dinosaurs,” explained Halle Barber, employee of The Story Shop.
Spending the Saturday attending the many parties of the bookstore, she was right on the front lines of the exciting chaos that was the event.
“It's one of the biggest days of the year, so The Story Shop got filled,” said Barber.
“The parties have been so much fun — just celebrating. And all the kids coming in in their dino outfits are absolutely adorable — it’s my favorite thing,” she concluded.
But even if a party wasn’t a part of the day, little ones had more than enough to keep them enthralled.
“We came just so she could enjoy the dinosaurs and get out — the weather is so beautiful,” said Mary Whitehead, who was enjoying the local holiday with her daughter and granddaughter, Lyla.
“We’re really enjoying it, and we’re just getting started,” she explained.
