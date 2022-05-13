Three men plead guilty in Walton County Superior Court Monday to the Nov. 16, 2017 shooting deaths of Antavious Smith and Dontravious Stanley.
Walton County District Attorney Randy McGinley made the announcement on social media.
Smith and Stanley were killed in a home at 5709 Hightower Trail in Social Circle, according to a 2017 article in The Walton Tribune. Stanley died at the scene, and Smith was transported by air to Atlanta Medical Center where he later died.
Dequan “DayDay” Gunn, Quintadric “Todd” Gunn, and Jotavious “Lucky” Gunn plead guilty before jury selection was made, McGinley said.
Dequan Gunn was sentenced to life in prison plus five years for two counts of felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, and tampering with evidence.
Jotavious Gunn received life in prison plus five years for two counts of felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of firearm during a felony.
Quintadric Gunn was sentenced to 35 years with the first 15 in prison for two counts of voluntary manslaughter, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during a felony, and tampering with evidence.
McGinley said the men had allegedly intended to rob one of the victims at a home where Dequan and Quintadric Gunn lived, but the robbery did not go as planned.
Jotavious Gunn allegedly brought Smith and Stanley to the home.
“Numerous shots were fired from multiple guns including a 9 mm, a .40 caliber, a .357 revolver, and a shotgun,” McGinley posted. “Crime scene investigation showed that at least 22 shots were fired.”
The arrests and investigation were handled by the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Walton County District Attorney’s Office with assistance from the Social Circle and Covington Police Departments, along with the GBI Crime Lab, he said.
“A plan to rob a small amount of marijuana and money led to two young men ages 18 and 19 dying and three young men going to prison to serve lengthy sentences,” McGinley said.
“My hope is that this resolution not only serves as closure to the families of Antavious and Dontravious but also serves as a lesson to young people that their actions can lead to extremely horrible unintended consequences.”
