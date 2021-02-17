Rush Limbaugh, whose radio talk show defined conservative politics for more than 30 years, has died.
He was 70.
Limbaugh had been battling lung cancer for the past year. His wife, Kathryn, announced the death at the beginning of his nationally broadcast radio program — heard locally on WSB in Atlanta — on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address in 2019. Trump — a man whose candidacy and then presidency Limbaugh championed — called the host “a special man beloved by millions of Americas.”
In a statement Wednesday, Trump called Limbaugh “a patriot, a defender of Liberty, and someone who believed in all the greatness our Country stands for.”
Limbaugh’s show went national in 1988, during the last year of Ronald Reagan’s administration. He found an audience that numbered in the tens of millions and perhaps was never more popular than during the terms of the Democrats he abhorred, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
Rep. Jody Hice, himself a former conservative talk show host, said he was “devastated” by the news of Limbaugh’s passing.
“He gave a voice to millions of Americans ignored & sidelined by the mainstream outlets,” the Greensboro Republican said.
Limbaugh’s show had been on WGST in Atlanta since at least the early 1990s and moved to WSB in 2012 to allow Limbaugh to speaking to “Dittoheads” across Walton County and north Georgia.
