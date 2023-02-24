Thomas Daniel Rylee, 41, remains in custody after being arrested on Valentine’s Day in the shooting death of his mother.
Major Scott Whisnant, public information officer with Walton County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that Rylee is being held on multiple charges and that the victim is his mother.
He said, however, that the case has not been closed and the investigation in the case continues.
The victim has been identified as Kathleen Ann Laughlin Rylee, 61, of Monroe.
According to WCSO jail records, Daniel Rylee is being held on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime and convicted felon in possession of a weapon.
Lieutenant Zach Barrett of the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division said that the Uniformed Patrol Division responded to the shooting and Rylee, who resided at the scene of the shooting, was subsequently arrested by local law enforcement officials.
“There are no other outstanding suspects,” Barrett said Thursday morning. “The case is still open while we finish collecting evidence and information.”
