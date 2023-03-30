From staff reports
Derrick Perkins, the man accused of dumping the body of Georgia businessman Nathan Millard, tried to find Narcan to revive him, new arrest warrants in the case claim.
Narcan is a medication commonly used to treat an overdose.
The new documents state Millard’s apparent overdose death came after a night of prostitution and smoking crack cocaine, according to a report from Scottie Hunter of WAFB TV.
Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.
Perkins is now in jail, accused of illegally disposing of Millard’s body, obstruction of justice, and failure to seek assistance.
Arrest warrants were also issued Thursday, March 23, for two accused prostitutes in the case.
Tabbetha Lee Barner, 33, and Tiffany Ann Guidry, 27 are both charged with prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Guidry is also charged with unlawful disposal of remains.
The new warrants follow a similar timeline to what police have previously said. That is that Millard left Happy’s Pub on Third Street and walked to the Greyhound Bus Station on Florida Boulevard.
A Greyhound employee who tried to help Millard says the businessman said he was “looking for a girl to take back to his room.”
The warrant states a man at the Greyhound bus station then took Millard to meet Perkins.
Perkins told police that Millard and others went to a home where they began using drugs intravenously.
Perkins said he left Millard with the women and went to the store. He says when he returned, Millard was dead.
The warrant says Perkins told police he tried to perform CPR on Millard but it was too late.
