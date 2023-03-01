Despite being employed as an educator in numerous counties, Ryan Rickard was never a teacher at a Walton County school.
“As far as I know, Mr. Rickard was not an educator in Walton County,” W. Cliff Howard, chief assistant district attorney with the Walton County District Attorney’s Office, said. “When he was a teacher at North Oconee High School, Mr. Rickard and his family lived in Walton County. Mr. Rickard brought one of the North Oconee High School students he victimized to his home on several occasions where inappropriate contact occurred. These events are what led to the charges in Walton County.”
Rickard pleaded guilty to charges of sexual battery against underage victims in Walton, Oconee and Morgan counties.
The crimes spanning the three counties resulted in a concurrent sentence of 25 years with a 15-year cap on prison, meaning he will go to prison for 15 years and spend 10 years on probation. When released, he will be on the sex-offender registry.
This was a plea deal agreed upon by the three judicial circuits.
Rickard was an assistant principal in Morgan County where he was eventually investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The accusations against him elsewhere were discovered after his arrest in Morgan County.
