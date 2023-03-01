Despite being employed as an educator in numerous counties, Ryan Rickard was never a teacher at a Walton County school.

“As far as I know, Mr. Rickard was not an educator in Walton County,”  W. Cliff Howard, chief assistant district attorney with the Walton County District Attorney’s Office, said. “When he was a teacher at North Oconee High School, Mr. Rickard and his family lived in Walton County. Mr. Rickard brought one of the North Oconee High School students he victimized to his home on several occasions where inappropriate contact occurred.  These events are what led to the charges in Walton County.”

