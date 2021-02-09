MONROE, Ga. — A Verizon tower proposed for the Gratis area will be delayed at least a month — if it’s built at all.
Commissioner Lee Bradford asked his colleagues on the Walton County Board of Commissioners to delay approval so he can study the issue after a neighbor raised concerns during a public hearing at the Feb. 2 meeting.
Verizon hopes to build a telecommunications tower in the 1800 block of Michael Road, on property owned by Gwen Burnham near the intersection with Mount Vernon Road Northwest.
Brian Devine, speaking for Verizon, presented the commissioners with coverage maps for the area. He said that as the area’s population grows and cellphone use increases, the weak areas will become more and more pronounced.
That could make it more difficult for people in those areas to reach 911 by cellphone.
But Stan and Maria Gaddy, who live next door to Burnham, said the proposed tower would be “directly in our view,” and they opposed its construction.
“This tower is 265 feet in Gratis. Gratis,” Maria Gaddy said. “Two hundred sixty-five feet, to put it in layman’s terms, is an 11-story tower. There are no 11-story structures nearby.”
She said people don’t want to live near a tower.
The company official responded that the access is on the same parcel as the tower itself, meaning there would be no cutting across someone else’s property for maintenance. And he said the Gaddys’ concerns about health are unfounded due to what are “essentially radio waves.”
And while Maria Gaddy said she had twice been able to make a 911 call successfully, Devine said that might get harder to do as more people access the network.
“There isn’t sufficient data in the area,” he said. “It may be that someone can make a call, but they’re not going to be able to make a call in the future, and that’s just going to get worse.”
Bradford, whose district includes the proposed tower site, asked to hold off on a vote until the March meeting “to give me time to do some additional research.” That passed 6-0.
Commissioners did approve four conditional use requests:
• A gated community was approved for the 600 block of PJ East Road, Covington. William H. Coleman of Monroe made the request.
• Heather and Johnny Spaugh requested a guest house at a home owned by Dwight and Teresa Beachy at 2060 Harry Arnold Road, Monroe. It was approved.
• The request for parking for event facilities — mainly movie and television filming — at 5480 and 5520 Kent Rock Road, Loganville, was approved. Crump & Co. LLC applied.
“This is a great addition to that land,” Commissioner Mark Banks said.
• A rezoning of 4 acres to B3 (General Business District) from A2 (Rural Estate District) for a heating and air conditioning business was approved. Michael Dermer owns the land at 4931 Highway 81, Loganville.
The board meets again at 6 p.m. March 2 in the Historic Walton County Courthouse.
