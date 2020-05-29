MONROE, Ga. — The new bridge on Clarence Odum Road Northwest is expected to open to traffic in early June.
The Georgia Department of Transportation and E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. said Friday the project is nearing completion.
E.R. Snell is building a new bridge over the Shoal Creek Tributary because the previous bridge structure was deficient and had to be replaced due to pitting and corrosion on steel caps, and the lack of an approach guardrail or handrail.
The bridge is near Campton, or 2.5 miles west of Gratis and 6 miles north of Monroe. Traffic has been detoured onto Dry Pond Road, Shoal Creek Road and Daniel Cemetery Road.