Burt Jones joined colleagues in the Georgia state Senate in thanking a Texas official for filing a challenge to the presidential election.
Georgia has certified a narrow victory for President-elect Joe Biden of fewer than 12,000 votes out of 5 million cast. But partisans in favor of President Donald Trump contend voter fraud denied his bid for a second term.
No major court challenges to the election across the country have been successful and electors are preparing to meet across the nation on Monday to cast their votes.
But the state of Texas sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, claiming the battleground states had “significant and unconstitutional irregularities” in conducting the Nov. 3 election.
Texas filed the case in the U.S. Supreme Court and asked justices to delay the Electoral College votes and instead allow those states’ legislators to appoint electors.
All four states have legislatures with Republican majorities.
“These flaws cumulatively preclude knowing who legitimately won the 2020 election and threaten to cloud all future elections,” the suit states.
Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face runoffs next month to try and keep their seats and a Republican majority in the Senate, issued a joint statement late Tuesday night to say they support the lawsuit:
“We fully support President Trump’s legal recourses and Attorney General Paxton's lawsuit. The President has every right to use every legal recourse available to guarantee these simple principles: Every lawful vote cast should be counted, any illegal vote submitted cannot be counted, and there must be full transparency and uniformity in the counting process. This isn’t hard and it isn’t partisan. It’s American. No one should ever have to question the integrity of our elections system and the credibility of its outcomes.”
The Texas lawsuit, spearheaded by the state’s Republican attorney general, Ken Paxton, is the latest of dozens of lawsuits filed by Trump allies since the election, many aimed at the unprecedented flood of absentee ballots cast by voters wary of exposure to COVID-19.
Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs dismissed the lawsuit as “false and irresponsible.”
“Texas alleges that there are 80,000 forged signatures on absentee ballots in Georgia, but they don’t bring forward a single person who this happened to,” he said. “That’s because it didn’t happen.”
The FBI is investigating Paxton for illegally using his office to benefit a political donor, The Associated Press reported last month. He has denied the allegations.
The lawsuit was filed on the “safe harbor” deadline for states to certify their slates of electors before the Electoral College meets in all 50 states next Monday.
It also comes on the heels of a series of legislative hearings in Georgia and the other battleground states Biden carried by narrow margins last month.
A Georgia Senate subcommittee heard hours of testimony last week from witnesses assembled by Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani alleging incidents of voter fraud in Georgia.
“We applaud the state of Texas for recognizing that the failure of the state of Georgia to follow its own election laws has violated the Equal Protection Act of the U.S. Constitution,” 16 Republican senators and senators-elect said.
“This systemic failure to follow the law has allowed misconduct, fraud and irregularities throughout the voting process of this state. These failures and other fraudulent activities were brought to light at the hearing held in the Georgia State Senate Judiciary Subcommittee last week.
Another day of hearings is scheduled to take place Thursday before the state House of Representatives’ Governmental Affairs Committee, which includes Rep. Bruce Williamson, R-Monroe.
Four Republican state senators including Jones have asked Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session of the General Assembly to consider overturning the results of the election in Georgia by appointing a slate of GOP electors to vote at the Electoral College meeting Monday.
Kemp called such talk “simply unlawful and unconstitutional” Tuesday during a news conference called to discuss Georgia’s plans for distributing the new COVID-19 vaccine.
“For us to call a special session because of evidence that was presented in a Senate hearing does not address the way that evidence should be used to alter an election in Georgia,” the governor said.
“If that evidence is so overwhelming, there are options … to take those into a court of law, to present those to a judge and have the judge rule on those matters. This is not an issue that’s set up in the General Assembly for lawmakers or myself per the Constitution and laws in the state to deal with.”
Jones is a Republican from Jackson. His district includes southern Walton County including Jersey, Social Circle and Walnut Grove.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request to overturn the certified results in Pennsylvania.
The lawsuit seeks an expedited briefing schedule requiring the four states to file briefs with the Supreme Court on Wednesday, with oral arguments to be heard on Friday.
