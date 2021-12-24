Heather Phillips lived through every mother’s nightmare when her then-3-year-old daughter, Charlotte, was found unresponsive in the backyard pool in July 2019. The little girl was rushed to Piedmont Walton Hospital’s emergency room, where she was stabilized before being flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.
Doctors initially doubted Phillips’ daughter would breathe on her own, or walk again. Yet, she has thrived and with her family’s support and continued therapies she keeps taking steps forward despite the daily challenges of having a traumatic brain injury.
“We don’t feel bad,” Phillips said. “She’s here. We’re so incredibly grateful.”
Charlotte’s mother chokes up when she recalls the day of her daughter’s near fatal drowning that started out as a typical summer day. Phillips said she and her family had friends over to cook out and enjoy the pool and yard.
She said the adults had stepped out to the driveway where the children were running around in the front yard. When they realized Charlotte was missing, they immediately looked in the house and Phillips’ husband, Nate, went out to the back deck.
“She’s our ninja child,” Phillips said. Phillips’ husband saw their daughter floating in the pool. He and several friends pulled her out and immediately began CPR. Phillips, who was in the house and at that point had not seen her child’s condition, called 911.
“When I saw her I started screaming,” Phillips recalled. The family’s friends continued CPR until the EMTs arrived.
Charlotte was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Walton before being taken by air to Scottish Rite. The Phillips had to stay at the house to speak with sheriff’s deputies before meeting more than a dozen friends and relatives who were waiting for them at the hospital in Atlanta. They were allowed to see their daughter once she was taken off the medical helicopter.
Charlotte’s doctor informed the Phillips how serious their daughter’s condition was and explained that they would test for brain activity and if necessary she would be placed on life support.
The little girl spent five weeks in the ICU on a ventilator. Heather Phillips said her daughter had chemical pneumonia from the pool water and the doctors wanted her lungs to clear before taking her off the ventilator.
“We were so blessed with people that showed up and the community,” Phillips said. “Someone from the [Loganville] fire department reached out to me at one point. There was a nurse from Piedmont and a nurse tech – along with the whole ER from Piedmont Walton, that put a gift basket together and brought it to Scottish Rite. They just told me their experience with Charlotte and how she touched them. She was not in good shape when they saw her.”
Her daughter’s emergency health care providers told Phillips that when Charlotte lifted her arm up they knew she was a fighter.
“It just really touched me that they brought that little basket full of stuff for her; full of socks and hair bows,” she said. “It meant a lot to me.”
Phillips said she and her family were initially told Charlotte wouldn’t be able to swallow or walk again, that she was in a vegetative state. Her progress surprised everyone, as she did not need support once she came off a ventilator and she eventually did learn to walk again after going through rehabilitation.
Phillips said Charlotte’s accident, which they refer to as her “re-birthday,” happened on June 29, 2019. Her daughter was discharged from the hospital on Sept. 4, 2019, where her care continues at home.
“Charlotte is mostly non-verbal,” her mother said. “She started outpatient therapy right away. She gets physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy twice a week.
“When we left the hospital she could not even sit up. By March 2020 she was taking her first independent steps. She is most definitely our miracle baby.”
Phillips said she, Nate and their two older daughters, Eloise and Addy, have had to adjust to Charlotte being a special needs child. She said they are always working toward goals with Charlotte.
Phillips said one of her daughter’s doctors would no longer make predictions about outcomes, since Charlotte has exceeded numerous expectations.
“Every child that suffers drowning will have different outcomes,” she said. Phillips suspects that the speech part of Charlotte’s brain might have suffered the most damage. She said her daughter sometimes experiences balance issues, and at other times one would never know her daughter has a brain injury.
“That’s our goal today; for Charlotte to be as independent as possible,” Phillips said. “We don’t have unrealistic expectations. We have goals.”
Charlotte’s mother said they try not to look too far ahead, because there are too many “unknowns.”
“We are taking baby steps,” she said. “We are a family of faith. At the hospital we stayed away from the ‘what-ifs.’ There was never any blaming or guilt. It was truly just a freak accident.”
Phillips said she and Charlotte visited the health workers at Piedmont Walton and returned the basket. They also visited the Loganville Fire Department and thanked the first responders who arrived when Charlotte had drowned.
“Ironically it was the A team that responded to the call at our house,” Phillips said. “It was like going to a family reunion. And just letting them see Charlotte walking and breathing and interacting and being alive.”
First responders and emergency room personnel don’t always get to see their patients’ outcome, she said.
“It was my honor to bring Charlotte up and let them see her. They showed her every single compartment in the fire truck.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.