MONROE, Ga. — A 30-year-old Monroe man died by a gunshot after crashing in a police chase Tuesday night.
It was an apparent self-inflicted wound, officials have said.
The Tribune is not disclosing the man’s name. The newspaper does not routinely report on suicide but is reporting on this case due to the newsworthy nature of the incident.
Law enforcement in Barrow County put out a notice to neighboring agencies to be on the lookout for the man after he had an argument with his girlfriend. The girlfriend apparently was concerned about his well-being, and Sheriff Joe Chapman confirmed there were no warrants against the man.
Monroe police found the man’s 2015 Dodge Challenger in Mathews Park on East Marable Street on Tuesday night and tried to check on him, but he drove away, leading to a chase down the street, which becomes Gratis Road outside the city limits.
State troopers identified the Monroe police officer as 35-year-old C. Covington and said he was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe with lights and siren activated.
Covington reportedly changed lanes to the left on the two-lane road, putting the vehicle to the left rear of the Dodge to perform a PIT, or pursue intervention technique, maneuver with the right front portion of the bumper.
It caused the Dodge to lose traction and leave the roadway on the west shoulder, according to Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol.
The Dodge rotated counterclockwise and, while leaving the roadway, continued to rotate until hitting a ditch.
The car came to a rest in a field off the west side of Gratis Road.
The police SUV came to a controlled rest in the southbound lane of Gratis Road. Police Capt. Matt McClung said the Chevrolet was not damaged.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are looking into the incident leading to the death.
(1) comment
I dont know where they getting they information from but his girlfriend IS NOT THE ONE THAT WENT TO THE POLICE IN BARROW COUNTY!!! SHE WAS NOT CONCERNED ABOUT MY BROTHER WELL BEING AND SHE DID NOT STAY IN BARROW COUNTY!!!! I DID WHEN I COULD NOT FIND HIM I STAY IN BARROW COUNTY I AM ONE OF HIS SISTERS
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.