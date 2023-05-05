The Walton County Board of Education is poised to move forward on several new construction projects this month.
At its monthly work session, the board reviewed several upcoming projects which will be up for approval at Tuesday’s regular board meeting and is set to see several of the projects start this summer.
Included in the list is a full roof replacement project, with the system expected to spend around $1 million on putting a new roof on Youth Middle School. YMS is also going to replace all of its rooftop HVAC units, at an estimated cost of $1.7 million, under the oversight of a different project manager.
System officials said they bid out the two projects separately after bids on a combined approach came in higher than anticipated. They estimate splitting the project into two jobs and bidding them out for separate companies will thousands of dollars for the WCSD budget.
The system is also planning full renovations at Atha Road Elementary School and Youth Elementary School and once again is separating the projects between two contractors. Parrish Contracting Group will handle the ARES job, while Carroll Daniel Construction will renovate YES, allowing the two projects to go forward simultaneously.
The jobs are expected to start this summer and will go on hiatus during the school year, with further work done next summer if necessary.
