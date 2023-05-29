A group of activists picketed on Broad Street Wednesday to protest the lack of movement on raising the debt ceiling.
A half dozen women, primarily from Athens, calling themselves Indivisible, chose to protest in downtown Monroe to call out Rep. Mike Collins, whose District 10 includes much of Clarke County but has his primary campaign headquarters in Monroe.
The women protested the Republican approach to the problem, which includes extensive cuts to federal programs across the board, including cutting access to Medicaid for many and cutting food stamps for families to preserve the tax cuts for higher income individuals and corporate tax breaks first instituted under President Donald Trump’s tax plan.
Congress is currently deadlocked on a plan to raise the debt ceiling as the current Republican bill has no Democrat support while various overtures by President Joe Biden have been rejected by Republicans, particularly the group of congressmen within the Freedom Caucus.
If Congress does not raise the debt ceiling by June 1, the nation could default on its debts and cause serious economic damage to the global economy. Negotiations continue but few are hopeful the gridlocked federal government can come to a compromise before time runs out.
