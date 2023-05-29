Debt ceiling protest

A group representing Indivisible Georgia Distict 10 held a protest Wednesday morning near Congressman Mike Collins’ office in downtown Monroe. The group blamed Collins, Congressman Andrew Clyde and other Republicans for not raising the debt ceiling. Stephen Milligan photo | The Walton Tribune

 Brett Fowler

A group of activists picketed on Broad Street Wednesday to protest the lack of movement on raising the debt ceiling.

A half dozen women, primarily from Athens, calling themselves Indivisible, chose to protest in downtown Monroe to call out Rep. Mike Collins, whose District 10 includes much of Clarke County but has his primary campaign headquarters in Monroe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.