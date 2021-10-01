With hiring signs displayed in restaurant and shop windows across the state, it seems clear the career ball is in the job seeker’s court. Georgia’s recent numbers show that the unemployment rate has dropped to a pre-pandemic level, but employers are still facing challenges filling open positions.
Unemployment rate down
The Georgia Department of Labor announced in mid-September that Georgia’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% in August. This rate is lower than the rate of 3.6% the state recorded in March 2020, prior to the pandemic, according to the GDOL.
In the Northeast Georgia region that includes Walton County, along with Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee and Oglethorpe counties, the unemployment rate in August was at 2.8%. In August 2020, the rate was at 5.7%.
Despite these promising numbers, Georgia’s labor force remains down 31,000 compared to workforce numbers tallied in March 2020.
Pandemic job losses, and now difficulty hiring workers back, appear to have impacted food services and retail the most, labor department officials said.
“We are not seeing the number of Georgians rejoin the labor force at the same pace as we are seeing employers post jobs and we are taking an in-depth look at why,” state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.
The GDOL reported that reluctance on the part of jobseekers arises from workers’ self-perceived lack of qualifications, fear of exposure to COVID-19, and a desire for higher salaries and benefits.
Labor Department officials maintain that many employers are raising salaries, increasing flexibility regarding education and experience requirements and are enhancing benefits. Some are open to hiring older workers, those 50 years and over.
Butler said despite these efforts, some employers are still unable to fill job vacancies.
Walton businesses hiring
Here in Walton County, there are jobs available for those who want to work, Monroe Economic Development Director Sadie Krawczyk said.
Krawczyk pointed out that local restaurants are now hiring. She added that more job creation is anticipated with the Monroe Pavilion shopping center set to open in early 2022. The Pavilion will house a Publix supermarket, in addition to other retailers.
Loganville Development Authority Chairman Skip Baliles said big box stores, such as Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse, and chain restaurants in Loganville have been holding hiring events.
Numerous local industries are currently hiring, said Dessa Morris, workforce development director with the Development Authority of Walton County.
“One in 10 local jobs are in the manufacturing and distribution sectors,” Morris said.
Area employers include Goodyear, Hitachi Astemo, IMMEC, Takeda, Superior Industries, the Walmart Distribution Center and Leggett & Platt. Job opportunities range from production operators to welders to managerial positions.
Job seekers can find more than 20 industrial employers located in the county on the Walton Works website at www.walton.works/jobs.
“Everyone is having this issue [with hiring],” said Lexi Duncan, human resource coordinator with Leggett & Platt. Leggett designs and manufactures textile and furniture components; flooring underlayment products; automotive seating comfort systems and suspension components; and tube and duct assemblies and components for commercial and military aerospace applications.
COVID-19 surges across Georgia appear to have made some jobseekers reluctant to apply, Duncan said.
Another issue is retaining employees long-term, she said. Some of the company’s recent new hires stayed for training, and then resigned, according to Duncan.
She added that attendance has been an issue, with some workers claiming they have trouble getting reliable transportation to work. Duncan said 90% of the company’s terminations are related to transportation issues.
Leggett representatives are working closely with Walton Works and local school systems to recruit new employees, as well as hiring through job fairs, Duncan said. Job candidates must be 18 years old to apply.
Applicants can fill out a hard-copy job application 24/7 with Leggett, according to Duncan. Printed applications are available at the company’s guard shack. Leggett is at 1000 L&P Parkway, off Highway 11 just south of Monroe.
Governments also hiring
Cities in Walton County and the county government have multiple open positions listed on their websites.
Monroe City Administrator Logan Propes said the city paused hiring in 2020, except for public safety positions, during the height of the pandemic. Monroe is now playing catch-up, he said. However, Monroe, like the private sector, is having difficulty filling job vacancies and retaining workers, according to Propes.
“We are in a highly competitive job market and local governments in general cannot immediately compete with the private sector on front-end pay,” he said.
“A lot of our budget is based on set utility rates and set tax rates. We do offer great benefits but that’s not always enough in our current environment to keep employees. It’s a challenge but one we are working on every day to make sure our citizens and business get the services they expect and deserve from our employees.”
Job seekers that are motivated to serve the community, and are drug and alcohol free, are encouraged to apply with the city, Propes said.
“For entry-level positions, we can usually teach them anything they will need to know, or send them for certifications, but they have to bring those attributes with them day one,” he said.
