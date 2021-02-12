MONROE, Ga. — The number of COVID-19 cases in the Walton County schools decreased in the past week.
There were 23 new cases in students and employees in the county district between Feb. 5 and Thursday, officials said, with 130 in preventive quarantine.
No school was identified as having more than 10 cases.
As of noon Friday, the Social Circle City Schools had four new COVID-19 cases in the past week out of 2,114 students and staff taking part in in-person instruction. There were 33 new cases of people being put in precautionary quarantine.
