A 67-year-old man at a Marietta hospital was the first Georgia resident to die from the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Gov. Brian Kemp and the state Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed the death of the man, who was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 7.
Officials said the man also had underlying medical conditions.
“Marty, the girls and I are praying for the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time,” Kemp said in a statement.
“I know the medical professionals on site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities.
“We are in this fight together.”
Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, the state’s commissioner of public health, said an around-the-clock effort is underway “to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia.”