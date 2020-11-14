ATHENS, Ga. — A Danielsville man was arrested this week and charged with possession of child pornography.
Richard Nathanial Wood, 42, was arrested in Madison County and charged with five counts of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation prevention by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.
The FBI got a tip into Wood’s alleged internet activity. The Athens office of the FBI and the GBI worked together and found allegations Wood was having graphic sexual conversations with children online.
Wood was arrested and booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail on Tuesday night.
He remained in the jail on the five felony counts late Friday night.
