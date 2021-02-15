MONROE, Ga. — Here are weather-related closings and delays for Tuesday, Feb. 16, reported to The Walton Tribune.
- Athens Technical College: Athens Technical College will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
- City of Loganville (garbage): Waste Management will not conduct commercial trash pickup Tuesday, and all commercial trash pickup this week will be delayed by one day. There was no immediate announcement of a delay for residential garbage pickup.
- City of Loganville (government): All city government offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
- George Walton Academy: GWA in Monroe will have a two-hour delay Tuesday.
- Gwinnett County Public Schools: Tuesday will be a digital learning day. Meal service will not be provided.
- Newton County School System: The district will remain in remote learning Tuesday due to the threat of black ice. All 12-month employees should report at 10 a.m. or when safe to do so.
- Social Circle City Schools: The district is closed for winter break and will return to class Wednesday.
- State offices: Gov. Brian Kemp called for a two-hour delay in state offices opening Tuesday morning.
- University of Georgia: The UGA Athens campus will delay its opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday. All first and second period classes — including virtual and hybrid classes — are canceled. Classes will resume with third period at 11:10 a.m.
- Walton County district attorney: The Walton County district attorney's office will open fully at 10 a.m.
- Walton County School District: The district is closed for winter break. Administrative offices will reopen Wednesday and classes will resume Thursday.
