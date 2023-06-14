Billy Nicholson GWA

Billy Nicholson guided George Walton Academy for close to three decades.

William “Billy” Nicholson, longtime headmaster at George Walton Academy, died Saturday.

Nicholson was well known in the Walton community for his nearly three decade tenure as the head of school for the Monroe private school, which he led from 1990 until 2017. He oversaw a period of significant growth for GWA, watching enrollment rise from 316 when he began to more than 1,000 students at its highest point.

